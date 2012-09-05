TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan has agreed to buy disputed
East China Sea islets, claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, from
their private Japanese owners, Japanese media said on Wednesday,
a move likely to fuel tensions between Asia's two largest
economies.
The uninhabited islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and
Diaoyu in China, have long been a source of friction. Japan and
China have competing territorial claims to the islets and
surrounding fishing areas and potentially rich gas deposits.
The Japanese government will buy the islets for 2.05 billion
yen ($26.15 million) and the owners will sign a contract soon,
the Japanese dailies Asahi and Yomiuri said.
The planned purchase of the islands, controlled by Japan and
claimed by Taiwan as well, will be approved in a cabinet meeting
as early as mid-September, the newspapers said.
The row is part of a broader series of territorial disputes
in the South China and East China Seas that have set China
against U.S. regional allies such as Japan and the Philippines.
On Tuesday, China warned the United States not to get
involved in the disputes, just as U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton arrived in Beijing pledging to send a strong
message on the need to calm regional tension.
The Japanese coast guard last month detained Chinese
activists who sailed from Hong Kong and landed on the East China
Sea islands, triggering anti-Japanese demonstrations in China.
Last week, a man ripped a Japanese flag from a car carrying
Japan's ambassador in Beijing in the latest flare-up of the
territorial row.
The Japanese government's plan to purchase the islets comes
after Tokyo's nationalist governor, Shintaro Ishihara, proposed
a similar plan earlier this year. The Tokyo metropolitan
government sent a team of officials to waters near the islets at
the weekend to conduct a survey.
($1 = 78.3900 Japanese yen)
