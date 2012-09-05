(Adds govt spokesman's quote, China reaction, details)
TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan has agreed to buy disputed
East China Sea islets, claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, from
their private Japanese owners, Japanese media said on Wednesday,
a move likely to fuel tensions between Asia's two largest
economies.
The uninhabited islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and
Diaoyu in China, have long been a source of friction. Japan and
China have competing territorial claims to the islets and
surrounding fishing areas and potentially rich gas deposits.
The government will buy the islets for 2.05 billion yen
($26.15 million) and the owners will sign a contract soon, the
Japanese dailies Asahi and Yomiuri said.
The planned purchase of the islands, controlled by Japan and
claimed by Taiwan as well, will be approved in a cabinet meeting
as early as mid-September, the newspapers said.
Tokyo's nationalist governor, Shintaro Ishihara, proposed a
plan in April to buy three of the five uninhabited islands,
which are owned by the Kurihara family.
The family bought the islands beginning in 1972 from another
family who Japanese media say had managed them since the 1890s.
An older brother owns three of the isles and a sister the
fourth. Those four are leased by the Japanese government, which
owns the fifth in the chain.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura stopped short of
confirming the latest media reports, though he said the
government and the island owners were holding discussions.
Beijing repeated on Wednesday its claims to indisputable
sovereignty over the islands.
"China's will and determination to defend its territorial
sovereignty is unshakable," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei
said. "China is closely watching the situation and will take
necessary measures to protect its territorial sovereignty."
The row is part of a broader series of territorial disputes
in the South China and East China Seas that have set China
against U.S. regional allies such as Japan and the Philippines.
On Tuesday, China warned the United States not to get
involved in the disputes, just as U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton arrived in Beijing pledging to send a strong
message on the need to calm regional tension.
The Japanese coast guard last month detained Chinese
activists who sailed from Hong Kong and landed on the East China
Sea islands, triggering anti-Japanese demonstrations in China.
Last week, a man ripped a Japanese flag from a car carrying
Japan's ambassador in Beijing in the latest flare-up of the
territorial row.
The Tokyo metropolitan government sent a team of officials
to waters near the islets at the weekend to conduct a survey.
($1 = 78.3900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tetsushi Kajimoto and
Michael Martina in Beijing; Editing by Paul Tait and Ron
Popeski)