BEIJING Dec 27 China is "highly vigilant" about
Japanese jet fighter flights over islands claimed by both
countries and Japan must bear responsibility for any
consequences, Chinese military and maritime officials said on
Thursday.
The officials, speaking a day after a new hawkish Japanese
prime minister took office, were responding to Japan sending jet
fighters several times in the past two weeks to intercept
Chinese patrol planes approaching airspace above the islands.
The situation in the volatile East China Sea region has
severely strained relations between Beijing and Tokyo.
"We will decisively fulfill our tasks and missions while
coordinating with relevant departments...so as to safeguard
China's maritime law enforcement activities and protect the
country's territorial integrity and maritime rights," Defence
Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told a news conference.
Japan's Defence Ministry has acknowledged scrambling F-15
jets on several occasions in recent weeks to intercept Chinese
marine surveillance planes approaching the islands, called the
Diaoyu in Chinese and the Senkaku by Japan.
It says a Chinese aircraft breached what it considers
Japanese airspace for the first time on Dec. 13.
The Japanese government administers the islands and
purchased three of them from a private owner this past summer,
sparking violent anti-Japanese protests across China.
New Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has promised not to
yield in the dispute over the islands and boost defence spending
to counter Beijing's growing military clout.
"The Japanese side is using military aircraft to interfere
with planes on normal patrol in undisputed Chinese airspace,"
said Shi Qingfeng, director general of the Administration Office
of the State Oceanic Administration, the agency whose ships
patrol disputed waters in the South and East China Seas.
"This is highly unreasonable conduct and the Japanese side
is consciously trying to escalate the situation," Shi said at a
presentation for Chinese media and diplomats. "The Japanese side
must assume responsibility for the consequences."
China has been increasingly flexing its military and
political influence in the western Pacific, forcefully asserting
territorial claims while it builds up its military forces.
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also
claim parts of the South China Sea.
To China's east, the island conflict with Japan has led to
tense confrontations in the waters around the islands.
"China-Japan defence relations are an important and
sensitive part of bilateral ties, and the Japanese side should
face up to the difficulties and problems that currently exist,"
Yang said.
