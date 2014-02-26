(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
BEIJING Feb 26 A Beijing court accepted a
lawsuit on Wednesday demanding compensation for Chinese citizens
made by the Japanese to work as forced labourers during World
War Two, state media reported.
The 37 people who have lodged the suit include lawyers and
academics as well as forced labourers and their families,
according to Chinese media reports.
Chinese state television said the lawsuit seeks printed
apologies carried in Chinese and Japanese newspapers as well as
compensation from Mitsubishi Materials Corp and another
unidentified company.
"As there is no way to get justice in Japan, the Chinese
victims of forced labour and their families are determined to
sue in China the Japanese companies which did them harm," Zhang
Shan, a member of the class-action suit, told the official China
News Service.
Dozens of wartime compensation suits have been filed
previously in Japan against Japan's government and companies
associated with its aggression in the first half of the 20th
century, including World War Two. Almost all have been rejected
by Japanese courts.
A Mitsubishi Materials spokesman said the company was unable
to comment because it did not know the details of the latest
case.
Chinese courts come under the control of the ruling
Communist Party and the suit is almost certain to be won by the
plaintiffs, although it is highly unlikely the ruling could be
enforced outside of China.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she
believed the court would handle the case according to the law.
"Forced recruitment and enslavement of labour was one of the
grave crimes Japan committed during its aggressive wars against
foreign countries and colonial rule and is one of historical
issues remaining unresolved," she told reporters.
"We urge Japan to adopt a responsible attitude to history,
take the relevant issue seriously and properly address
concerns."
Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said he was
aware of reports on the case but declined to give any detailed
comment because it was a case between individuals and private
companies.
"However, we believe that according to a joint declaration
between Japan and China, the (right) to make these claims does
not exist," he told reporters.
The Japanese government insists that the issue of war
reparations was settled by the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty,
which formally ended the war, and by later bilateral treaties.
It says all wartime compensation issues concerning China
were settled by a 1972 joint statement establishing diplomatic
ties.
China's ties with Japan have long been poisoned by what
China sees as Japan's failure to atone for its occupation of
parts of China before and during World War Two.
Deteriorating relations have been fuelled by a row over a
chain of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea. Ships from
both countries frequently shadow each other around the islets,
raising fears of a clash.
Ties have worsened since China's creation of an air defence
identification zone over the East China Sea and Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's December visit to the controversial
Yasukuni Shrine honouring war criminals among Japan's war dead.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Li Hui; Additional reporting by
Elaine Lies and Kiyoshi Takenaka in TOKYO; Editing by Paul Tait
and Matt Driskill)