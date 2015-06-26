TOKYO, June 26 Japan and China will next month
conclude an agreement to define procedures for communication
between their naval vessels and military aircraft during
unexpected encounters to reduce the risk of confrontation, a
source told Reuters.
As China's military grows and as Japan looks to expand its
Self Defense Force operations beyond home waters to regions such
as the South China Sea, encounters between their armed forces
are on the rise.
The rules for communication will apply to encounters on the
high sea and in international airspace, although China also
wants to extend the agreement to cover territorial waters too,
the Mainichi newspaper reported earlier.
"We reached agreement on some parts in Beijing on June 19,
and believe it is necessary to implement this mechanism quickly,
so we will continue talking," Japan's Minister of Defense, Gen
Nakatani, said at a press briefing on Friday.
While Japan considers much of the South China Sea to be
international waters, China however claims much of the
territory, where it is building a series of man-made islands.
A Japanese P3-C patrol plane this week flew over parts of
the South China Sea that Beijing claims during a search and
rescue exercise with the Philippine military. China criticized
the drill as "meddling" by Tokyo.
