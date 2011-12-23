BEIJING Dec 23 When Japan's Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda arrives in China on Sunday, a new
blockbuster movie will ensure that the foremost image of the
Japanese in many Chinese people's minds will once again be of
the country's brutal wartime misdeeds.
The story of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, around which Zhang
Yimou's "The Flowers of War" is set, is taught from a young age
in China, and countless television serials, documentaries and
books ensure the topic is never out of the public eye for long.
Since going on wide release last week, the film, which stars
Hollywood actor Christian Bale, has played to sell-out audiences
who weep openly during its more disturbing scenes, and has taken
200 million yuan ($31.6 million) at the box office to date.
The film has won top-level political support. Its opening
night was held in a government building and it is China's Oscar
entry for best foreign language film, though it has received
rather tepid reviews in the United States.
And director Zhang, who once made edgy films that challenged
conventions, has since gone mainstream. He is now firmly viewed
as a national hero after orchestrating the dazzling opening
ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
"The Flowers of War", with its dark hints of necrophilia and
male rape and scenes of graphic violence, resembles in parts
Chinese government-made anti-Japanese propaganda films, and it
is certainly having that effect on many in the audience.
"What horrible people the Japanese are," said student Zhao
Lan, after going to a packed showing at a Beijing cinema. "How
can they be that crazy and mad!"
"The Japanese soldiers are terrible, and I cannot understand
why they still do not want to apologise for their wrongdoings,"
added a man who gave his surname as Sun.
China says invading Japanese troops slaughtered 300,000 men,
women and children in Nanjing, then known as Nanking. An Allied
tribunal after World War Two put the death toll at about
142,000.
The film has also triggered a surge of anti-Japanese
comments on China's popular Twitter-like microblogs.
"After watching that film, my hatred of Japan has suddenly
deepened!" wrote "Ruruzh" on Sina's Weibo.
"We should take action now and boycott all Japanese
products!" added "De Meigao".
Some web users suggested Noda see the film when he is in
China on his two-day visit, his first since taking office in
September.
"I suggest Premier Wen invite Noda to watch the film, and
take history as a mirror," wrote "Chen YumoOOOOOO" on portal
sina.com.
Both Zhang and Bale have said they did not intend to make a
film to whip up anti-Japanese sentiment or hatred.
"I do not think people will be so narrow-minded as to hate
someone just after watching a film," Zhang told Reuters this
month. "Today's world is somewhere people all wish for peace,
and want to live happily with others. Art is only art."
Bale, who landed himself in the government's bad books by
trying to visit a detained rights lawyer before leaving China,
said that if the film ended up promoting hate, "that would be
the worst outcome for me".
"Any war movie that intended that, clearly should not be
made. Any movie concerning war should have its aim to be the
opposite of that -- it should be reconciliation, it should be
understanding," he told Reuters.
Sino-Japanese ties have been shadowed for years by what
Beijing says has been Tokyo's refusal to admit to atrocities
committed by Japanese soldiers in the country between 1931 and
1945.
Some Japanese historians say the Nanjing Massacre has been
exaggerated and some conservatives deny there was even a
massacre at all, prompting howls of complaints from China.
($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Reuters Television; editing by Elaine
Lies and Ron Popeski)