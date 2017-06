A demonstrator shouts slogan during a protest in front of a Chinese national flag on the 81st anniversary of Japan's invasion of China, in Shanghai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

TOKYO Japan's Nissan Motor Co(7201.T) will resume production at four plants in China on Wednesday after having halted operations there following anti-Japanese demonstrations, a company spokesman said.

The automaker suspended production on Monday and Tuesday at two factories each in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou and the central city of Zhengzhou.

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota, editing by William Hardy)