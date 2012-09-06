* Japanese car makers refrain from big promotion campaigns
in China
* Ties impacting August sales - Nissan COO Shiga
* Evidence of impact on trade between Asia's two biggest
economies
(Adds comments by China's foreign ministry spokesman, Japan's
deputy PM)
By Norihiko Shirouzu
CHENGDU, China, Sept 6 A diplomatic row between
Japan and China is having "some impact" on Japanese car sales in
China, a Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive said on
Thursday, a sign the feud is affecting business between the
world's second- and third-largest economies.
The potential damage to ever-closer economic ties is one big
reason that both Beijing and Tokyo want to keep the row over
disputed islands in the East China Sea from spiraling out of
control. Still, both face domestic pressure not to look weak,
given deep mutual public mistrust.
Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga said in the
southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu that Japanese car
manufacturers were having difficulty in holding big, outdoor
sales promotion campaigns, which may have hurt August sales.
"Overall, not only for Nissan but also all Japanese makers,
we have been hit by a drop in sales, especially August sales.
That means there is some impact," Shiga told reporters on the
sidelines of an auto conference.
"It is very difficult to conduct big sales promotional
campaigns, especially promotional events outdoors."
Nissan has said it sold 95,200 vehicles in China in August
against 98,100 in July. But the drop could also be due to an
economic slowdown in China, the world's biggest auto market.
Nissan and other Japanese manufacturers were advised by
local government officials to tone down sales campaigns and slow
other sales activities to avoid becoming targets, Shiga added.
Mazda Motor Corp's China head, Noriaki Yamada, told
reporters in Shanghai last week that there had been a slight
impact on the number of visits by customers after the
anti-Japanese protests. "I cannot say there won't be any impact
on business in the future," Yamada said.
Many Japanese car makers are banking on China's auto market
as a driver of growth. Earlier on Thursday, a senior executive
at Toyota Motor Corp said the firm aims to sell up to
1.8 million cars annually in China by 2015, up from about
900,000 cars it sold last year.
Sino-Japanese ties, plagued by a bitter wartime past and
present rivalry over regional clout, have been strained recently
by a flare-up of a feud over rival claims to the uninhabited
islands, known as the Diaoyu in China and the Senkaku in Japan.
PRACTICAL CONSUMERS
In August, Japan's coast guard detained and deported Chinese
activists who sailed from Hong Kong and landed on the islets.
China is also angry over a plan by Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda's government to purchase the islands, which are near
potentially huge maritime gas fields. Noda decided on the
purchase after the governor of Tokyo, Shintaro Ishihara, a harsh
critic of China, proposed his own plan to buy the islands.
Crowds of anti-Japanese protesters took to the streets in
several Chinese cities after last month's detention, including
in Shenzhen where small groups overturned Japanese cars and
shouted slogans denouncing Japan's claim over the islands.
"To improve the China-Japan relationship, the key is that
Japan take the initiative to stop activities harming Chinese
sovereignty," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said.
Some analysts questioned how much of an impact the
diplomatic row would have on Japanese car sales.
"Many Chinese consumers are practical, they might not like
Japanese before the war, but they don't mind driving a Toyota or
Nissan if the quality and price are good," said Sheng Ye,
associate research director for Greater China at industry
consultancy Ipsos.
Despite the bitter legacy of the past - Japan occupied large
parts of China in the 1930s and 1940s - and current diplomatic
jousting, deep economic ties mean both governments are eager to
keep the feud from worsening. Two-way trade grew 14.3 percent in
2011 to a record $345 billion.
"Of course, a few members of the public in both countries
are getting a bit excited after the landing by Hong Kong
activists. But I believe the both governments have responded
calmly," Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Katsuya Okada told
reporters.
"Our basic stance remains unchanged that we must deepen our
mutually beneficial relationship based on strategic interests."
Seeking to improve ties, a group of Japanese lawmakers plans
to travel to China later this month, an aide to one of the
lawmakers said, although the trip has not been finalised.
But whether Noda will meet Chinese President Hu Jintao on
the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific leaders' summit in Vladivostok
this weekend is up in the air, a Japanese official said.
Both countries face leadership changes soon, so giving the
matter their full attention is tough - one reason some Japanese
business executives are concerned.
"Indeed, it is a source of anxiety," Tadashi Yanai, chairman
and president of Fast Retailing Co, Asia's largest
apparel retailer, told Reuters this week, referring to Japan's
territorial row with China and a separate feud with South Korea.
"It seems hard to read the future," Yanai said, adding,
however, that he still planned to open more stores in China.
(Additional reporting by Yoko Kubota and Tetsushi Kajimoto in
Tokyo and Fang Yan and Terril Jones in Beijing; Writing by
Kazunori Takada and Linda Sieg; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)