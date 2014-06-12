(Adds details, quotes)
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, June 12 China said on Thursday that
Japan's accusations of Chinese fighter jets flying "abnormally
close" to Japanese military aircraft over the East China Sea
were aimed at deceiving the international community.
Japan protested after Chinese warplanes flew "abnormally
close" to Japanese military aircraft over the East China Sea on
Wednesday.
China's Defence Ministry said Japan's repeated accusations
"were aimed at furthering the deception of the international
community, smearing the image of our military and manufacturing
tensions in the region".
"This type of vile approach by Japan disregards the facts,
confuses right and wrong and is entirely the villain bringing
suit against his victims," the ministry said in a statement on
its website.
On Wednesday, two Japanese F-15 planes followed a Chinese
Tu-154 aircraft and came as close as 30 metres, "seriously
affecting China's flight safety", the ministry said. It also
released video footage of the incident.
Japan's Self-Defence Force sent a YS-11EB aircraft and an
OP-3C surveillance plane to conduct reconnaissance in the air
defence identification zone established by China, the ministry
said.
"The operations of the Chinese pilots were professional,
standard and restrained," the ministry said. "The actions
undertaken by the Japanese pilots were dangerous and obviously
provocative in their nature."
The comments came after Japan's Vice Foreign Minister,
Akitaka Saiki, summoned China's ambassador to Japan, Cheng
Yonghua, to protest Wednesday's incident.
The newest flare up in a long-running territorial dispute
between Asia's largest economies follows a similar incident on
May 24, when Japan said Chinese aircraft had come within a few
dozen metres of its warplanes.
Saiki told Cheng on Thursday that "extremely dangerous
activities that could lead to an unexpected accident in the sea
or airspace in the vicinity of Japan should not repeated",
according to Japan's foreign ministry.
China lays claim to Japanese-administered islets in the East
China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. China
declared its air defence zone covering most of the East China
Sea last year despite protests by Japan and the United States.
Sino-Japanese ties have long been strained by allegations in
China that Japan has not properly atoned for its wartime
aggression and by the spat over the uninhabited islands.
(Additional reporting by Linda Sieg in TOKYO; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)