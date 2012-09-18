BEIJING, Sept 18 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp.
on Tuesday suspended some of its car production
operations in China after anti-Japan protests flared across
China in response to a territorial row between Tokyo and
Beijing.
Beijing-based spokesman Hitoshi Yokoyama said in a text
message sent to Reuters that the Japanese auto maker has decided
to halt manufacturing and other operations, jointly run with its
two Chinese partners, to "ensure employee safety."
He declined to elaborate and provide information on which
plants are being affected by the move Tuesday. He did not say
how long the suspension would last.
Toyota and its partners manufacture automobiles in the
southern China city of Guangzhou, the eastern city of Tianjin,
as well as the northeastern city of Changchun.
The company aims to sell 1 million cars in China this year,
up from the nearly 900,000 cars it sold last year.
The Toyota move follows a string of anti-Japan protests that
have erupted in China over the last several days. Over the
weekend, Toyota and other Japanese-brand outlets in Qingdao were
torched by angry demonstrators.
Hundreds of Japanese businesses and the country's embassy
suspended services in China on Tuesday, as anti-Japan protests
threatened to reignite and drag a territorial dispute between
Asia's two biggest economies deeper into crisis.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Nick Edwards)