(Corrects paragraph 2 to make clear the reference is to imports
from Japan)
By Alexandra Harney and Yuka Obayashi
SHANGHAI/TOKYO Jan 26 First it was European
infant formula, then New Zealand milk. Now Chinese consumers are
adding Japanese rice to the list of everyday foods they will
bring in from abroad at luxury-good prices because they fear the
local alternatives aren't safe.
The volume of rice imported from Japan remains small - 160
tonnes last year, according to Japan's National Federation of
Agricultural Cooperative Associations.
But that is more than triple the total in 2013, a trend that
illustrates Chinese consumers' dwindling confidence in the
safety of the country's own agricultural produce.
"Chinese rice farmers use pesticides," said a seller
identified as Ying Ying, who started offering Japanese rice on
the Taobao online marketplace last August. "Japanese rice isn't
polluted by heavy metals."
Pollution from industrialisation has exacted a heavy toll on
China's soil and water. In May 2013, officials in Guangdong
province in southern China said 44 percent of rice samples
contained excessive levels of the metal cadmium.
A study by the Ministry of Environmental Protection last
April estimated that 16.1 percent of China's soil was
contaminated. In parts of the country, soil pollution is so bad
that some rice farmers refuse to eat what they grow.
After the cadmium revelations, some Chinese consumers began
to see rice from Thailand as an affordable and safe substitute.
In contrast, Japanese rice is neither cheap nor easy to find
in China. Japanese rice imported by Chinese grain trader COFCO
sells for 74 Chinese yuan ($12) a kg on PinStore, an online
supermarket run by Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp
. Domestic rice sells there for as little as 7.5 yuan
per kg.
As demand grows, Chinese consumers are increasingly turning
to online platforms such as Taobao, run by Alibaba, to
buy rice directly from individuals in Japan.
One person seems to have paid as much as 1,499 yuan ($241)
for five kg, according to Taobao.
Steep prices, though, are no deterrent for some.
"Much tastier than Chinese rice. Worth every cent - great
texture and taste," one delighted buyer wrote on Taobao.
To meet demand, some Chinese producers now say they use
Japanese seeds and promote their rice as a safer alternative to
purely domestic strains.
Zhejiang Xinxie Yueguang Agricultural Science and Technology
says its Echizen brand rice is safe and grown with "water from
pure sources and strict quality control". The packaging says the
rice is a Japanese variety.
But Echizen rice is grown in Changxing county, a hub of
lead-acid battery production in eastern Zhejiang province.
Battery production can be highly polluting.
Li Jun, general manager at Zhejiang Xinxie Yueguang,
insisted the company's rice had passed tests for lead, cadmium,
mercury, pesticides and other chemicals by state inspectors.
The company had also found other areas to grow rice where
there was less concern about pollution, Li said.
The Chinese eat around 120 million tonnes of rice a year and
the country imported more than 2.2 million in the first 11
months of 2014, including 1.2 million tonnes from Vietnam and
626,000 tonnes from Thailand, customs data shows.
Japan is a small rice exporter - just 3,777 tonnes in
January to November 2014, according to agriculture ministry data
- but it is looking to boost shipments to Asian countries as
part of a wider push to export more agricultural products.
However, if the trend to China looks encouraging, any
further increase through normal export channels may be slow: the
Chinese authorities have given just one Japanese rice mill
clearance to send polished rice.
Others have begun an application process but that has
stalled. Some would-be suppliers have been waiting for three
years, a Japanese government official said.
($1 = 6.2275 Chinese yuan)
