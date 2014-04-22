(Repeats story first published on April 22, text unchanged)
By Li Hui and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, April 22 It all began with a pre-World
War Two contract between China's then "ship king" and a Japanese
company to lease two Chinese freighters.
When the one-year lease was up in 1937, the ships were
nowhere to be found. That year also marked the start of a
full-scale war between China and Japan.
And so began a protracted legal case which came to a head
last weekend, when a Chinese court ordered the seizure of an
iron ore carrier owned by the successor to the original Japanese
company in compensation for the loss of the two Chinese vessels.
The impoundment has created unease in Japan's government,
which warns that the action could affect Japanese businesses in
China. It remains unclear whether the sudden ruling by the
Shanghai Maritime Court would herald the seizure of more
Japanese assets.
While the Chinese government describes the case as a simple
business dispute and that it has nothing to do with wartime
compensation, the court's verdict has become a cause célèbre for
activists in China fighting for what they see as much-delayed
financial compensation from Japan for its wartime deeds.
Tong Zeng, a veteran Chinese activist who has been leading
the charge for wartime compensation from Japan, said there were
at least 10 other cases either in courts or going to be lodged,
with many others expected down the line.
"This is just the beginning," Tong, who has helped advise
the plaintiffs in the ship case, told Reuters on Tuesday.
In February, a case was lodged in Beijing by a group of 37
people, including lawyers and academics as well as forced
labourers and their families, demanding compensation for Chinese
citizens made by the Japanese to work as forced labourers during
World War Two.
"There is the Beijing case, and now this seizure - certainly
many victims will take up legal weapons," said Tong, who
oversees the Chinese Federation of Demanding Compensation From
Japan.
The Shanghai court on Saturday seized a ship owned by
Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), saying the
company had failed to pay compensation stemming from a wartime
contractual obligation.
The details - including why the court chose to announce the
seizure at this time of heightened tensions with Japan - remain
murky.
In the late 1980s, Chen Zhen and Chen Chun brought a lawsuit
against the company which later became MOL. The two descendents
of Chen Shuntong, who owned Chung Wei Steamship Co, were among
other plaintiffs seeking financial compensation in a Shanghai
court for the loss of the two vessels.
One of the ships hit a reef and sank in 1938 while another
was destroyed by a mine in 1944, according to state news agency
Xinhua.
Since the 1980s, one of Chens has died, and Tong said he is
no longer able to find the original court documents he had about
the case.
Reuters has been unable to reach the plaintiffs or their
lawyer for comment. Tong said they are not currently accepting
media interviews.
The Shanghai court, in its short statement, also gave no
clear explanation for why now, after all these years, it ordered
the ship seized. It simply said mediation between the two
parties had failed, and so the seizure order was issued.
Tong said the plaintiffs had been pushing for the seizure
for a while, and that the Japanese side had thrown up all sorts
of legal objections which had finally been exhausted.
MOL said it was seeking the possibility of out-of-court
settlement when it was notified that its ship was impounded.
"It's a legal fact (what has happened), and it just happens
to have happened while we are in this environment," Tong added,
referring to the current poor relations between Beijing and
Tokyo.
POISONED TIES
China's ties with Japan have long been poisoned by what
Beijing sees as Japan's failure to atone for its occupation of
parts of China before and during World War Two. Japan, for its
part, has looked on warily as China strengthens its military.
Dozens of wartime compensation suits have been filed
previously in Japan against the Japanese government and
companies associated with its aggression in the first half of
the 20th century, including World War Two. Almost all have been
rejected by Japanese courts.
The Japanese government insists that the issue of war
reparations was settled by the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty,
which formally ended the war, and by later bilateral treaties.
It says all wartime compensation issues concerning China
were settled by a 1972 joint statement establishing diplomatic
ties.
Some Chinese legal experts point to cases involving Germany
after World War Two as setting a precedent in China now.
"Around 2007, Greece and Italy both handled forced war
labour in Germany cases for Greek and Italian citizens, and
issued judgements on their home soil," said Pan Guoping, a
professor of international law at Southwest University of
Political Science and Law in Chongqing.
"In international law, the government represents the actions
of the government or state, but that is separate from cases
involving the assets of individuals."
Xinhua said the case first went to court in 1989, dragging
on for more than two decades due to its complexity and the fact
that it happened so long ago.
MOL UNFAZED
MOL has about 10 bulkers calling at China in the next month,
said Toshiaki Tanaka, general manager of MOL's iron ore carrier
division, though he did not expect further ship seizures.
"There is only one case in dispute," he said, adding that he
did not think it would affect MOL's business in China.
The iron ore carrier, Baosteel Emotion, is on a long-term
contract between Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd and
MOL, transporting iron ore from Western Australia to steel mill
in Shanghai. MOL also regularly transports cargo for iron ore
miners including Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd
, Tanaka said.
"We have not had any comment from them," following the
seizure of the Baosteel Emotion, Takanaka said.
MOL operates daily container shipping services at Chinese
ports and is an investor in China's burgeoning liquefied natural
gas sector. MOL is a co-owner in 10 LNG carriers being built in
China to transport the fuel from the ExxonMobil project in Papua
New Guinea and Australia Pacific LNG to China.
Tong said the family who owned the two ships had tried suing
for compensation in Japan in the 1950s and 1960s, but failed.
He added that he expected MOL to pay up to get their ship
released.
"If they don't pay up ... then the ship can be auctioned
off," Tong said.
Deteriorating Sino-Japan relations have been fuelled by a
row over a chain of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea.
Ties have worsened since China's creation of an air defence
identification zone over the East China Sea and Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's December visit to the controversial
Yasukuni Shrine honouring war criminals among Japan's war dead.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Ryan Woo)