* Japan files case after election, WTO Canada ruling
* Wants to overturn duties on stainless steel seamless tubes
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Dec 20 Japan launched its second-ever
trade complaint against China at the World Trade Organization on
Thursday, challenging Beijing's claim that Japanese steel firms
are competing unfairly in the world's biggest steel market.
Japan's case was filed the day after it won a WTO ruling
against Canada and four days after a landslide election win for
the Liberal Democratic Party, whose leader Shinzo Abe has talked
tough in a territorial dispute with China.
The complaint seeks to overturn China's decision to levy
anti-dumping duties on Japanese exports of high performance
stainless steel seamless tubes, which are used in coal-fired
power plants.
China can legitimately apply such duties if it suspects
imports are being sold at unfairly cheap prices on its market.
But Japan is challenging the duties and the way China
applied them, alleging it did not have enough evidence and kept
what it did have secret, shielding the companies who had
complained.
The result was a 14.4 percent duty on imports from Kobe
Steel and 9.2 percent on supplies from Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal Corp, affecting Japanese stainless steel
tube exports to China that were worth 5.8 billion yen ($69
million) in 2011.
The Chinese duties also targeted the European Union, with a
9.7 percent tariff on imports from Tubacex S.A. and
11.1 percent on products from Salzgitter A.G., but the
EU did not join Japan's WTO challenge of China's decision.
The complaint is the third brought to the global trade body
by Japan this year and brings to 27 the total number of
complaints launched in 2012, the most in almost a decade. The
WTO has begun shifting staff to its disputes team to cope with
the increase in work.
TRIGGER
Previously Japan had challenged China jointly with the
United States and the European Union over export restrictions on
rare earth metals, tungsten and molybdenum. That case is still
under adjudication.
By launching the complaint, Japan has triggered a 60-day
period for China to try to settle the dispute, after which Japan
can ask the WTO to appoint a panel of adjudicators to rule on
its complaint.
China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement China would
"appropriately handle" Japan's latest complaint in accordance
with the WTO dispute settlement mechanism.
Japan's confidence in its case may have been strengthened by
a U.S. victory in a similar dispute over Chinese restrictions on
steel imports two months ago.
In October, the WTO's appeals judges upheld a U.S. complaint
against Chinese anti-dumping duties on a type of speciality
steel used in electric motors, generators and transformers.
Japan was a third-party observer in that case.
Details of Japan's latest complaint were not immediately
available. The WTO statement said they would be published within
the next few days.