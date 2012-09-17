Australia new vehicle sales rebound in May - VFACTS
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian new vehicle sales rebounded in May to reach a record high for that month, a promising omen for consumer demand after a run of soft results.
TOKYO, Sept 17 Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said on Monday Tokyo and Washington agree that disputed East China Sea islets claimed by Japan and China are covered by the Japan-U.S. security treaty.
"I did not bring up the topic today, but it is mutually understood between Japan and the United States that (the islands) are covered by the treaty," Gemba told reporters After meeting U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in Tokyo.
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian new vehicle sales rebounded in May to reach a record high for that month, a promising omen for consumer demand after a run of soft results.
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)