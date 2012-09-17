TOKYO, Sept 17 Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said on Monday Tokyo and Washington agree that disputed East China Sea islets claimed by Japan and China are covered by the Japan-U.S. security treaty.

"I did not bring up the topic today, but it is mutually understood between Japan and the United States that (the islands) are covered by the treaty," Gemba told reporters After meeting U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in Tokyo.