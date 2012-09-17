* Panetta seeks closer military ties with China
* Japan, U.S. announce another missile radar system
By David Alexander
TOKYO, Sept 17 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta expressed concern on Monday about mounting tensions
between Beijing and Tokyo over a disputed island group, urging
"calm and restraint on all sides" as anti-Japanese protests
flared in China for another day.
"It is in everybody's interest - it is in everybody's
interest - for Japan and China to maintain good relations and to
find a way to avoid further escalation," Panetta told a news
conference after meetings with the Japanese foreign and defense
ministers.
Panetta's remarks came during a weeklong trip to Asia that
includes stops in Beijing and Qingdao, home of the Chinese
navy's North Sea fleet.
The U.S. defense secretary, who arrived in China late on
Monday, will meet with Chinese Defense Minister Liang Guanglie
and Vice President Xi Jinping, who is due to take over as
president next spring.
Panetta's visit is aimed at developing a closer military
relationship with China while also working to deepen U.S.
defense ties with its longtime treaty allies as part of a shift
in U.S. strategic focus to the Asia-Pacific region.
As part of that effort, Panetta and Japanese Defense
Minister Satoshi Morimoto announced on Monday the two countries
have agreed to locate a second missile defense radar system on
Japanese territory to protect against a growing North Korean
ballistic missile threat.
"(The radar) will enhance the alliance's ability to defend
Japan, our forward deployed forces and the U.S. homeland from a
ballistic missile threat posed by North Korea," Panetta said.
An X-band missile defense radar is already in place at the
Shariki base in Japan, and many U.S. warships are equipped with
the radar as part of the Aegis weapons system. But the two
countries agreed to begin evaluating sites for a second
land-based system.
"More is better," a U.S. defense official, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said in explaining the decision.
"This deployment will be a force multiplier for the United
States and our allies," the official added, saying it would
enable the United States to spread out its ships to better track
the missile threat.
The official insisted the system was not aimed at China, but
rather was "focused on addressing the growing North Korean
missile threat" to the United States and its allies.
The missile defense issue illustrates the balancing act
Panetta faces during his visit to the Asia-Pacific region.
He is working to build up the military capabilities of U.S.
allies as part of the U.S. strategic shift while trying to
reassure Beijing that Washington does not aim to thwart China's
emergence as a global power.
On the islands dispute, Panetta said Washington stood by its
mutual defense obligations under the U.S.-Japan security treaty,
but he also pressed for Japan and China to take constructive
steps to resolve the dispute peacefully.
China and Japan both claim the islands, called Senkaku by
Tokyo and Diaoyu by China, which are located in waters thought
to be rich in natural gas.
The protests across China were triggered by a Japanese
government decision last week to purchase the islands from a
private Japanese owner. Beijing warned that the Japanese move
was a provocative violation of its sovereignty.
"Obviously we're concerned by the demonstrations (in China)
and we're concerned by the conflict that is taking place over
the Senkaku islands, and the message that I have tried to convey
is a message that we have to urge calm and restraint on all
sides," Panetta told reporters.