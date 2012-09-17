UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's Fast Retailing said it will close more of its Uniqlo clothing stores in China on Tuesday as it expects anti-Japan demonstrations there to escalate.
Asia's largest apparel retailer said it will close 19 Uniqlo outlets in China on Tuesday, up from seven on Monday. One store will be operating at shortened hours on Tuesday, compared with nine on Monday.
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.