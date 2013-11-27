WASHINGTON Nov 27 The United States said on
Wednesday it had advised U.S. airlines to take steps to operate
safely over the East China Sea as it tries to determine whether
China's new airspace defense zone rules apply to civil and
commercial aircraft.
"We're attempting to determine whether the new rules apply
to civil aviation and commercial air flight," State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a daily briefing.
"In the meantime U.S. air carriers are being advised to take
all steps they consider necessary to operate safely in the East
China Sea," she added.
