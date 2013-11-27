(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 27 The United States said on
Wednesday it had advised U.S. airlines to take necessary steps
to operate safely over the East China Sea as tensions between
ally Japan and China increase over new airspace defense zone
rules imposed by Beijing.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United
States was trying to determine whether the new rules, which
require airplanes flying near contested islands to identify
themselves to Chinese authorities, apply to commercial airlines
in addition to military aircraft.
"We're attempting to determine whether the new rules apply
to civil aviation and commercial air flight," State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a daily briefing.
"In the meantime U.S. air carriers are being advised to take
all steps they consider necessary to operate safely in the East
China Sea," she said, adding: "obviously the safety of airplanes
is key ... and we're looking into what this means."
Asked whether U.S. carriers would advise Chinese officials
of their flight plans, Psaki said: "I wouldn't go that far,
we're still looking at it."
Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns is set to meet Chinese
Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin in Washington on Wednesday.
Psaki said the meeting was planned long in advance.
The United States defied China's new rules on Tuesday by
flying two unarmed B-52 bombers through the contested airspace.
Pentagon officials said the bombers were on a routine training
mission.
The new rules mean aircraft have to report flight plans to
China, maintain radio contact and reply promptly to
identification inquiries and display clear markings of their
nationality and registration.
Psaki said on Tuesday that the United States, which has long
encouraged ally Japan and China to resolve the territorial
dispute through diplomacy, did not apply its air defense
identification zone procedures to foreign aircraft and neither
should others.
"The United States does not apply that procedure to foreign
aircraft so it is certainly one we don't think others should
apply," Psaki said.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will raise the issue during a
visit to Beijing next week, senior U.S. officials said. Biden is
set to visit China, Japan and South Korea during a week-long
trip.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Paul Simao)