WASHINGTON Nov 27 Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel, in a phone call on Wednesday with his Japanese
counterpart, reaffirmed that the U.S.-Japanese defense treaty
covers a small island group where China established a new
airspace defense zone last week.
Hagel, in a call with Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera,
"commended the Japanese government for exercising appropriate
restraint" following China's announcement and pledged to consult
closely with Tokyo to avoid unintended incidents around the
islands, a Pentagon spokesman said.
China and Japan both claim possession of the islands.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Philip Barbara)