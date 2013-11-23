(Updates with Kerry, Pentagon statements, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 23 The United States expressed
strong concerns to China on Saturday over an escalation in
regional tensions in the East China Sea, saying it increased the
risk of an incident.
The White House, State Department and Pentagon issued
statements after China bolstered its claim to islands that Japan
says it owns, warning that it would take "defensive emergency
measures" against aircraft that failed to identify themselves
properly in airspace over them.
"We urge China not to implement its threat to take action
against aircraft that do not identify themselves or obey orders
from Beijing," said Secretary of State John Kerry.
The White House said the "escalatory development" increased
regional tensions and affected U.S. interests and those of its
allies.
"We have conveyed our strong concerns to China and are
coordinating closely with allies and partners in the region,"
said Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the White House National
Security Council.
The Pentagon said China's move was "a destabilizing attempt
to alter the status quo in the region."
It added the Chinese announcement would not "change how the
United States conducts military operations in the region."
Tensions in the region are expected to be a topic of
discussion when Vice President Joe Biden travels to China, Japan
and South Korea in early December.
The United States has not taken a position on sovereignty
issues in the regional maritime disputes, but has stressed the
need for the free flow of commerce, a reduction in tensions and
peace and stability in the region.
Kerry said the United States had urged China to exercise
caution and restraint.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter
Cooney)