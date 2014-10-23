BEIJING Oct 23 The United States is damaging
stability in the Asia-Pacific region by positioning a missile
defence radar in Japan, China said on Thursday.
Japan, an ally of the United States, has voiced growing
anxiety over China's more assertive posture in the East China
Sea, where the neighbours are locked in a dispute over control
of a group of uninhabited islets.
North Korea has carried out a series of missile tests this
year, including two medium-range missiles capable of hitting
Japan. Pyongyang has also threatened another nuclear test.
Japan's defence ministry has said an X-Band radar system was
delivered on Tuesday to the U.S. military's communication
facility in Kyoto in the western part of the country. It is
scheduled to be fully operational by the end of the year.
"Neighboring countries pushing forward the deployment of
anti-missile systems in the Asia-Pacific and seeking unilateral
security is not beneficial to strategic stability and mutual
trust in the region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua
Chunying told a regular briefing.
"It is not beneficial to peace and stability in Northeast
Asia."
Countries should not use "excuses to harm the security
interests of other countries," Hua added, describing the
situation as "deeply concerning".
China has racheted up military spending in recent years,
putting in place new submarines, surface ships and anti-ship
ballistic missiles, which the U.S. sees as a counter to its
military presence in the region.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has said two Navy
destroyers equipped with missile defense systems would be
deployed to Japan by 2017 in response to provocations from North
Korea.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan, Additional reporting by
Kiyoshi Takenaka in TOKYO; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)