WASHINGTON Nov 23 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel said on Saturday that the U.S. military would not change
how it conducts operations in the East China Sea after what he
called a "destabilizing" attempt by China to alter the status
quo in the region.
China earlier on Saturday imposed new rules on airspace over
islands at the heart of a dispute with U.S. ally Japan in the
East China Sea, warning of "defensive emergency measures"
against aircraft that do not comply with identification
procedures.
"We view this development as a destabilizing attempt to
alter the status quo in the region. This unilateral action
increases the risk of misunderstanding and miscalculations,"
Hagel said in a statement.
"This announcement by the People's Republic of China will
not in any way change how the United States conducts military
operations in the region."
