By Alexandra Harney
| SHANGHAI, April 27
SHANGHAI, April 27 China has released previously
confidential Japanese wartime documents, including some about
comfort women forced to serve in military brothels during World
War Two, state media reported.
The publication comes during a fraught period in Japan-China
relations. Last week, Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd paid about
$29 million for the release of a ship seized by China over a
dispute that dates back to the 1930s war between the two
countries.
The 89 documents released from archives in northern Jilin
province include letters written by Japanese soldiers, newspaper
articles, and military files unearthed in the early 1950s, state
media said. Why they had not been released until now was not
immediately clear.
Nationalist politicians in Japan have been urging Japanese
prime minister Shinzo Abe to water down a 1993 apology to
comfort women. These politicians have said there is no evidence
of large scale coercion by government authorities or the
military.
Abe said last month that Tokyo would not revise this
apology.
The Jilin documents include Japanese records on the
exploitation of "comfort women" by troops as well as details of
the Nanjing Massacre that began in December 1937.
China and Japan disagree on the number of people killed in
the massacre. Some nationalist Japanese politicians have argued
that the reports about the massacre have been exaggerated for
propaganda purposes. Many of Japan's wartime records were
destroyed.
The documents' release coincided with the publication on
Saturday of more than 110,000 previously confidential Japanese
government and military documents from times of war by China's
Thread Binding Books Publishing House.
History is a live issue between Japan and China. In a speech
in Berlin last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that
the atrocities in Nanjing were "still fresh in our memory". His
comments prompted an angry response from the Japanese
government.
Last December, Abe provoked China's ire when he visited
Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, where both war dead and war criminals
are honored. Last week, more than 150 Japanese lawmakers and a
member of Abe's cabinet paid their respects at Yasukuni.
Territorial disputes also dog the relationship. These are
centred on a string of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea
the Chinese call the Diaoyu islands and Japanese call the
Senkaku islands.
However, there are signs of warmth amidst the chill as well.
Last week, Tokyo governor Yoichi Masuzoe visited Beijing,
meeting with China's Vice Premier Wang Yang and former top
Chinese diplomat Tang Jiaxuan and passing on a message from Abe
that he hoped bilateral ties would improve.
That visit followed a trip to Japan in early April by Hu
Deping, the son of late reformist Chinese leader Hu Yaobang. Hu
met with several senior statesmen. His visit included a
confidential meeting with prime minister Abe.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)