ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 25 China's requirement
that airlines inform Beijing when they are entering airspace
over disputed islands in the East China Sea is "unnecessarily
inflammatory," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters
on Monday.
"There are regional disputes in that part of the world and
those are disputes that should be resolved diplomatically,"
Earnest told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama.
"And there should be, in this case, plenty of overlapping common
ground to reach a resolution that doesn't involve inflammatory,
escalating rhetoric or policy pronouncements by any side, and
that's how we hope this situation will be resolved."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Vicki
Allen)