(Adds background, Pentagon comment)
By Jeff Mason
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 25 China's requirement
that airlines inform Beijing when they are entering airspace
over disputed islands in the East China Sea is "unnecessarily
inflammatory," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters
on Monday.
"There are regional disputes in that part of the world and
those are disputes that should be resolved diplomatically,"
Earnest told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama.
"And there should be, in this case, plenty of overlapping
common ground to reach a resolution that doesn't involve
inflammatory, escalating rhetoric or policy pronouncements by
any side, and that's how we hope this situation will be
resolved," he added.
China on Saturday bolstered its claim to islands in the East
China Sea that Japan says it owns by announcing it would take
"defensive emergency measures" against aircraft failing to
identify themselves properly in airspace above them. China's
government-run news agency, Xinhua, recently published a map and
coordinates for the newly established zone.
Tension over the uninhabited islands, called Diaoyu by China
and Senkaku by Japan, has strained ties between the two
countries in recent months. Both Japan and the United States
have criticized the Chinese government's latest move.
A U.S. Department of Defense spokesman said on Monday that
U.S. military planes would not identify themselves according to
the new rules.
"That was not a requirement last week," said Colonel Steve
Warren, a Pentagon spokesman. "American forces could just fly
through there without having to do any of those things. We will
continue not doing those things."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Mark Felsenthal and David Alexander,
writing by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Vicki Allen and Sandra
Maler)