BRIEF-Macquarie Group's FY18 results currently expected to be broadly in line with FY17
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
BEIJING May 18 China's JD.com will purchase a 10 percent stake in software firm Kingdee for HK$1.3 billion ($167.71 million) in a deal announced Tuesday that could see the e-commerce giant enter the software business.
The companies said they will enter a strategic partnership to provide small and medium-sized businesses with business management software delivered over the cloud.
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16
WASHINGTON, May 4 U.S. President Donald Trump, on his third try at overhauling Obamacare, sent no tweets attacking fellow Republicans, set no deadlines and issued no public ultimatums. Lawmakers who met with him said he spoke with them, not at them.