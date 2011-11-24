BEIJING Nov 24 A Chinese leasing firm
will purchase 30 domestically developed C919 passenger jets to
expand its fleet because of China's rapidly growing demand for
air services, according to the government-run news agency
Xinhua.
BoCom Leasing, the leasing arm of the Bank of Communications
, China's fifth-largest bank, signed the
deal with Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.
(COMAC), Xinhua reported late Wednesday.
COMAC is a newcomer seeking to compete with commercial
aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing and
gain inroads to the international aviation market.
Neither side revealed the financial terms of the deal,
Xinhua said.
The C919, which seats about 150-170, is designed to compete
with Boeing's 737 and Airbus' A320 in the single-aisle passenger
aircraft segment. Test flights for the C919 are scheduled for
2014, with deliveries planned from 2016.
Major Chinese airlines, China Development Bank's CDB Leasing,
General Electric's GE Capital Aviation Services and the
leasing arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
have also ordered C919 jets.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)