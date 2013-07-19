HONG KONG, July 19 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, the world's biggest jewellery retailer by market
value, is among a number of gold shops being probed for price
fixing, the official People's Daily newspaper reported.
Shares of Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook and other jewellery
stores named in the report, including Chow Sang Sang
International Holdings Ltd, fell on the news.
The People's Daily, citing unidentified sources, said
China's National Development and Reform Commission was probing
price manipulation by some jewellery shops in the commercial
capital of Shanghai.
The online report, which was later reposted on a government
web site, said several shops had admitted to authorities that
they colluded on prices.
A spokeswoman for Chow Sang Sang told Reuters the company
did not know why it had been named in the report.
"We don't understand why we got involved in the story,"
spokeswoman Cathy Tam said.
"We set the gold price every day based on the New York
market close. The gold price is the same within the whole region
of China and we don't have district differences."
A spokeswoman for Chow Tai Fook told Reuters the company
planned to issue a statement in response to the report later on
Friday.
Shanghai-based jewellery retailer Lao Feng Xiang
, which was also named in the report, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Shares in Chow Tai Fook fell 3.2 percent by midday and was
set for its worst day in four weeks, while Chow Sang Sang shed
0.8 percent.
Gold posted a record quarterly fall from April-June,
luring mainland Chinese buyers to Chow Tai Fook's almost 1,800
jewellery and gold stores across China, Hong Kong and Macau.
The company earlier this month reported a 63 percent spike in
first-quarter revenue, with sales of gold products from its own
stores soaring 78 percent in the quarter ended June 30.
The shares of firms not named in the report also fell, with
Emperor Jewellery & Watch tumbling 4.8 percent, and
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd falling 1.8
percent.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index was trading up 0.2
percent by midday.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee, Twinnie Siu and Lavinia Mo; Editing by
Richard Pullin)