SHANGHAI Feb 23 Shares in Chinese cable
TV company Jishi Media Co Ltd rose 55 percent on its
debut on Thursday, after raising 1.96 billion yuan ($311.3
million) in a Shanghai initial public offering.
Jishi Media shares opened at 10.88 yuan each, compared with
its IPO price of 7.00 yuan.
The company, which operates in the northwestern province of
Jilin, had initially planned to raise about 2.2 billion yuan to
fund two cable network projects, but the fundraising was reduced
amid weak investor demand for new shares.
A volatile stock market has forced a number of companies to
postpone share sales or cut the size of IPOs.
Jishi Media posted average annual profit growth of 208
percent during the 2008-2010 period, thanks to a government-led
campaign to transform analogue TVs into digital. The company has
warned that the benefits of the reform could gradually fade.
The company said its earnings doubled in 2010 after surging
373 percent in the previous year.
Citic Securities is the lead
underwriter for the deal.
($1 = 6.2960 Chinese yuan)
