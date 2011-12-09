SHANGHAI Dec 9 Chinese cable TV operator Jishi Media Co obtained regulatory approval for its $346 million Shanghai initial public offering on Friday, as it braves a sluggish stock market for fundraising.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) made the announcement on its website late on Friday, without elaborating further.

In a sign of waning interest in new shares, China's third-biggest life insurer New China Life Insurance Co on Thursday priced its IPO shares near the bottom of an indicative range in both Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Jishi Media, however, may be more attractive than other IPOs due to the company's monopoly status in Northeastern Jilin province, rapid profit growth and investor enthusiasm towards media stocks, reflected in last month's strong pricing and debut of Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd.

Jishi Media, the provincial cable TV operator in Jilin, has seen annual profit growth averaging 208 percent during the 2008-2010 period, thanks to a government-led campaign to transform analogue TVs into digital in the province, although the company has warned that the benefits of the reform could gradually fade.

Jishi Media has said it plans to sell up to 280 million shares, or 20 percent of its capital, to raise about 2.2 billion yuan ($346 million) to fund two cable network projects.

The company said its earnings doubled in 2010 after surging 373 percent in the previous year.

Citic Securities is the lead underwriter for the deal.

($1 = 6.3643 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)