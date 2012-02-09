SHANGHAI Feb 9 Chinese cable TV operator Jishi Media Co Ltd will raise up to 1.96 billion yuan ($311 million) in its Shanghai initial public offering, slightly less than initially planned amid sluggish investor demand for new shares.

Jishi Media, the cable TV operator in the northwestern province of Jilin, said in an exchange filing late on Wednesday that it would sell up to 280 million shares at 6.58-7.0 yuan each.

That compares with its original fundraising target of about 2.2 billion yuan to fund two cable network projects.

The final pricing will be set on Feb. 13.

Jishi Media is braving into a volatile stock market where a number of companies have been forced to postpone share sales or reduce the size of IPOs.

The provincial cable TV operator has seen annual profit growth averaging 208 percent during the 2008-2010 period, thanks to a government-led campaign to transform analogue TVs into digital in the province, although the company has warned that the benefits of the reform could gradually fade.

The company said its earnings doubled in 2010 after surging 373 percent in the previous year.

Jishi Media will be traded under the ticker. Citic Securities is the lead underwriter for the deal. ($1 = 6.3390 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)