SHANGHAI Feb 13 Chinese cable TV company
Jishi Media Co Ltd said on Monday it raised 1.96 billion yuan
($311.2 million) in its Shanghai initial public offering, after
setting the price at the top end its indicative range.
Jishi Media, which operates in the northwestern province of
Jilin, said in an exchange filing that it sold 280 million
shares at 7 yuan each. It had set a target of 6.58-7.0
yuan.
The company had initially planned to raise about 2.2 billion
yuan to fund two cable network projects but the fundraising was
reduced amid weak investor demand for new shares.
A volatile stock market has forced a number of companies to
postpone share sales or cut the size of IPOs.
Jishi has posted average annual profit growth of 208 percent
during the 2008-2010 period, thanks to a government-led campaign
to transform analogue TVs into digital.
The company has warned that the benefits of the reform could
gradually fade.
The company said its earnings doubled in 2010 after surging
373 percent in the previous year.
Jishi Media will be traded under the ticker.
Citic Securities is the lead underwriter
for the deal.
($1 = 6.2986 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by David
