SHANGHAI May 20 Humor may not always translate
well, but Jon Stewart is picking up millions of fans in China,
where his gloves-off political satire is refreshing for many in
a country where such criticism is a rarity - especially when
directed at their own leaders.
A recent segment on North Korea scored over 4 million views
on microblogger Sina Weibo, and even stodgy state broadcaster
CCTV has used Stewart's "The Daily Show" in a report, though
they wouldn't let a Chinese version of him near their cameras.
Recent popular sequences have included one in which Stewart
lampooned the Chinese hackers who hacked into the New York Times
computer system earlier this year, wondering if that was the
best they could do.
But far from squelching Stewart, CCTV even used one of his
sequences on Guantanamo Bay to criticise Obama in a regular
broadcast - a move widely derided by netizens.
In China, however, such criticism tends not to be welcomed
by the government. Dissident artist Ai Weiwei, who regularly
criticises the government for what he sees as its flouting of
the rule of law and human rights, was detained for 81 days in
2011, sparking an international outcry.
"There's nothing like political satire here," said David
Moses, who studies and writes about Chinese humour.
Though the exact timing of Stewart's entrance to China is
unclear, many have been watching him for four or five years,
mainly through the Internet and Weibo.
"Being a journalist, you have to find out the truth," said
Mao Moyu, a Shanghai journalism student who got hooked on
Stewart four years ago.
"If there's ... something that hurts the public interest you
have to stand out, no matter how sharp the thing is. You have to
stand out and say that's not right."
Part of Stewart's popularity is that he seems cool to young
people in love with all things foreign, but a thirst for satire
that is not afraid to show its face contributes too, Moses said.
The closest thing that exists in China is coded references
and puns that tweak official pronouncements or sound like
obscenities.
"That's just shooting a finger at the government. But this
is full-fledged jokes and routines about North Korea or about
China and trade...It's just what they wish they could do here,"
Moses said.
Free translations into Chinese by Stewart's fans have
boosted his popularity. In fact, one - known as Gu Da Bai Hua -
now even has his own fan base.
China's thirst for foreign satire is so great that Stewart
is not the only popular U.S. comic. Some Chinese say they prefer
rival television satirist Stephen Colbert - although humour may
not be the only issue at stake.
"I think I like Stephen Colbert's pronunciation more because
it's much clearer for me," said Shanghai student Peng Cheng.
