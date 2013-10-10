(Refiles to delete extraneous word in headline)
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING Oct 10 A Chinese investigative
journalist who has accused officials of corruption has been
arrested, his lawyer said on Thursday, becoming the latest in a
series of government critics to be swept up in Beijing's
crackdown on rumours.
Liu Hu, a reporter with the Guangzhou-based newspaper New
Express, was arrested on a charge of defamation on Sept. 30,
said his lawyer, Zhou Ze. Liu had been detained in late August
in the southwestern metropolis of Chongqing on suspicion of
"fabricating and spreading rumours".
China's crackdown on online "rumour-mongering", widely seen
as a tool to halt criticism of the ruling Communist Party, has
chilled political discourse, with high-profile bloggers saying
they have reined in sensitive postings for fear of detention.
Lawyers and activists called the crackdown a significant, if
crude, expansion of powers to police the Internet and a blow to
those who rely on microblogs to disseminate information that is
often not monitored as strictly as traditional media.
On July 29, Liu accused Ma Zhengqi, deputy director of the
State Administration for Industry and Commerce, of dereliction
of duty during his time as party secretary of a local district
in Chongqing. Liu had posted these allegations on his microblog.
The administration said it had been informed of the
accusation but made no further comment, according to the Beijing
Times newspaper.
Zhou called the charge against his client a "speech crime"
and said the government could be retaliating against Liu because
he detailed specific allegations against a wide range of
officials, including many senior ones, across many provinces.
Liu's information came from his reporting and through his
network, Zhou said, adding that Liu had no reason to suspect the
veracity of the content.
"It's impossible that passing on this information
constitutes the deliberate spread of false information or the
intentional fabrication and transmission of information," Zhou
said. "Therefore it doesn't constitute defamation."
Liu's microblog account has been deleted.
Officials in Chongqing could not be reached for comment.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has made fighting graft a top
theme of his new administration, and has specifically targeted
extravagance and waste, seeking to assuage anger over corruption
and restore faith in the party.
While the party has encouraged people to use the Internet to
expose graft, it has detained activists who have called for
officials to publicly disclose their assets.
Zhou said he believes the Chinese government "is somewhat
uneasy" about people using the Internet as a tool to fight
corruption.
Wary of any threat to its authority or social stability, the
party has also stepped up its already tight controls over social
media to limit public discussion of sensitive political issues.
In September, the government unveiled tough measures to halt
the spread of what it called irresponsible rumours, threatening
terms of three years in jail if untrue postings online were
widely reposted.
"Weeks after the government passed a new rule criminalizing
'online rumours', a well-known whistleblower is arrested for
defaming officials -- the message cannot be clearer, and it is
likely to further silence Chinese netizens who are already quite
worried," said Maya Wang, a researcher at Human Rights Watch.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)