EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Aug 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to investigate its hiring practices in Hong Kong, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The law firm will respond to inquiries from the Securities and Exchange Commission about whether the bank's Hong Kong office hired children of key Chinese officials to help it win underwriting business and other contracts, the newspaper reported. ()
The SEC is questioning JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, over its relationships with at least two families in China that may have legitimate explanations, sources told Reuters.
JPMorgan and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison were unavailable for comment outside U.S. business hours.
JPMorgan's shares closed at $52.12 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has