HONG KONG, Jan 20 (IFR) - JP Morgan has ceased working on
the proposed US$1bn IPO of Jinzhou-based Tianhe Chemicals amid
an ongoing investigation into its hiring practices.
The bank walked away after managers raised concerns over the
employment of Joyce Wei, the daughter of Tianhe chairman Qi Wei,
according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Wei worked in the bank's corporate finance group and has
recently left for a European investment bank, the sources said.
JP Morgan had been discussing an overseas listing with
privately-owned Tianhe since at least 2011, when IFR first
reported that the chemical company planned to list in London. It
is not clear whether Tianhe signed any formal letter of
engagement before or after Wei joined the bank.
JP Morgan declined to comment. Joyce Wei, Qi Wei and Tianhe
Chemicals could not immediately be reached.
While news of the exit does not suggest any wrongdoing, the
decision to pass over a major overseas listing of a privately
owned Chinese company underlines the bank's determination to
avoid attracting further suspicion at a time when its hiring
policies are under regulatory scrutiny.
It comes only months after JP Morgan walked away from the
Hong Kong IPO of China Everbright Bank, a mid-sized Chinese
lender, following reports that US authorities had opened a
bribery investigation related to its hiring of the children of
powerful Chinese officials, often referred to as "princelings".
The New York Times in August reported that JP Morgan had won
several mandates from China Everbright Group after it hired Tang
Xiaoning, the son of Tang Shuangning, Everbright Group chairman.
CEB went on to raise HK$24.9bn (US$3.2bn) from its Hong Kong
share sale, the largest float in the city in 2013.
CHINA FRANCHISE
Despite losing out on the CEB deal, JP Morgan still ranked
fourth in China's equity and equity-linked league table in 2013,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
However, rivals are questioning the impact of the bank's
cautious policy on its China franchise.
"We heard the bank has been avoiding deals related to the
China railway sector, and hence it's not actively pitching for
the China CNR and China Railway Materials transactions," said a
banker at a rival bank.
The SEC was also probing JP Morgan's hiring of Zhang Xixi,
the daughter of a now-disgraced Chinese of the Ministry of
Railways, the New York Times reported in its August article.
Shanghai-listed China CNR Corp, one of China's biggest
train-makers, plans to raise about US$1.5bn in a Hong Kong float
this year. China Railway Materials, meanwhile, is looking at a
US$1bn deal.
Tianhe had picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to arrange its London IPO, IFR
reported in July 2011. After wavering between a London and Hong
Kong float, the company is now focusing on Hong Kong and is
reshuffling its syndicate, according to two other sources.
Tianhe, which supplies grease to refiners including China
Petroleum and PetroChina, plans to raise about US$1bn in the
second quarter of the year at the earliest.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS are at a good position
to win a leading role in the transaction, according to a source.
Morgan Stanley, through its private equity arm, made a US$300m
investment in Tianhe in March 2012.
(This article is from IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters publication,
www.ifrasia.com)