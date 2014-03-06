BEIJING, March 6 China's Juneyao Group, which operates an airline based in the eastern city of Shanghai, is in talks with planemakers Boeing and Airbus to order more than 20 planes, its chairman said on Thursday.

The chairman, Wang Junjin, said the planes would be used for a budget carrier Juneyao plans to set up in the near future. He said no decision has yet been made on which type of plane to buy.

He was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of China's annual parliament session.