BRIEF-Baiyin Nonferrous' unit to invest in South Africa's Sibanye Gold for up to $200 mln
* Says its unit Gold One Group Limited plans to invest up to $200 million to South Africa's Sibanye Gold Limited
BEIJING, March 6 China's Juneyao Group, which operates an airline based in the eastern city of Shanghai, is in talks with planemakers Boeing and Airbus to order more than 20 planes, its chairman said on Thursday.
The chairman, Wang Junjin, said the planes would be used for a budget carrier Juneyao plans to set up in the near future. He said no decision has yet been made on which type of plane to buy.
He was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of China's annual parliament session.
WASHINGTON, April 24 The United States will impose preliminary anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday, escalating a long-running trade dispute between the two neighbors.