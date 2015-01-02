HONG KONG Jan 2 Chinese property developer
Kaisa Group Holdings said it had failed to repay a
HK$400 million ($51.3 million) loan and warned it may default on
more debt, the latest problem to hit the firm amid a downturn in
the real estate sector.
In a stock market filing late on Thursday, the company said
the payment of the loan and its interest became compulsory on
Dec. 31, following the resignation of its chairman Kwok Ying
Shing. (bit.ly/13LJU2z)
The failure to repay the HSBC term loan may trigger default
on other loan facilities, debt and equity securities,
co-chairman Sun Yuenan said in the filing to the Hong Kong
exchange.
Last month, Kaisa said the Chinese authorities had imposed a
sales blockage on some its projects in the southern city of
Shenzhen.
Independent research firm CreditSights said the Shenzhen
projects were expected to account for around a fifth of Kaisa's
saleable resources by book value.
It also said two other senior executives - Vice Chairman
Tam Lai Ling and Chief Financial Officer Cheung Hung Kwong - had
left in December.
Analysts have questioned the company's fund raising ability
since these two executives left, as they were instrumental in
arranging Kaisa's offshore debt issues.
Trading in Kaisa's shares, which has a market capitalisation
of HK$8.2 billion, was halted on Monday. Its bond yields have
also more than trebled, with the yield on its bonds due 2018
rising to more than 29 percent from around 9
percent at the start of the month.
On Friday, its bonds due 2019 and 2020
were both indicated at 40-50 cents on the dollar,
after trading as high as 101 and 104 cents on the dollar in
December.
Moody's downgraded its credit rating to B3 from B1, warning
of further cuts, and Standard & Poor's said its sales and
operations could be "significantly affected" over the next year.
($1=7.8 Hong Kong dollars)
