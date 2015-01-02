* Repayment clause triggered by Chairman departure
* Shenzhen blockage,personnel exit spark cashflow concerns
* Bonds halved in the past month; cross-default fears linger
(Adding comments and latest bond prices)
By Umesh Desai and Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Jan 2 China's Kaisa Group Holdings
warned it may default on more debt after it failed to
repay a HK$400 million ($51.3 million) loan, the latest
developer to flag financial difficulties amid a downturn in the
real estate sector.
Shenzhen-based Kaisa, which has a market capitalisation of
HK$8.2 billion, is one of the smaller listed property firms in
China, where a credit crunch and excess supply are putting
pressure on a sector once key to economic growth.
Last year, Agile Property Holdings Ltd suffered
debt financing problems and some of its executives were
detained.
Kaisa currently has a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.4, above
the 3.4 average ratio of its peers, Thomson Reuters data shows.
EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation is often used as a proxy for cash flow.
Kaisa said paying the HK$400 million loan and its interest
became compulsory on Dec. 31, after its chairman resigned. The
failure to repay the HSBC term loan may trigger defaults on
other debt, it said in an exchange filing late on Thursday. (bit.ly/13LJU2z)
Kaisa executives declined to comment further on the matter.
Analysts, however, said the fact that the company did not
ask for an extension to repay the loan, as is common practice in
such cases, raised concerns about Kaisa's strategy.
In the past month, the authorities blocked the sale of some
projects in Shenzhen which research firm CreditSights estimated
to be worth about a fifth of Kaisa's overall book value. The
vice chairman and chief financial officer also resigned.
"This default, the recent departures and the sales blockage
raise a lot of questions," said Dilip Parameswaran, chief
executive at Asia Credit Advisors. "They could have asked the
bank for a waiver like in the case of Agile."
As of 30 June 2014, the company's cash and bank deposits
stood at about 11.1 billion yuan ($1.79 billion). Nomura analyst
Jeffrey Gao said this showed the debt default was more likely
due to "technical" reasons and not a liquidity crunch.
Trading in Kaisa shares has been halted since Monday and the
yield on bonds due 2018 rising to more than 45
percent from around 9 percent at the start of the month.
On Friday, all its dollar bonds were indicated 25-35 cents
lower. Bonds due 2019 and 2020
were both indicated in the 37-43 cents on the dollar range,
after trading as high as 101 and 104 cents on the dollar in
December.
($1=7.8 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2046 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy)