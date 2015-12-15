* Agreement is part of $4 bln package of deals
* China looking to boost business with resource-rich
neighbour
* Deals also signed in uranium mining, telecommunications
* China pushing to create modern-day Silk Road
(Adds analyst comment, detail on other deals)
By Chen Aizhu and Adam Rose
BEIJING, Dec 15 Private Chinese firm CEFC Energy
has agreed to take control of a unit of Kazakhstan's state oil
and gas company which mainly owns assets in Europe, as China
boosts business with its resource-rich but cash-strapped
neighbour.
The agreement was part of a package of deals between the two
countries, worth a total of $4 billion, signed on Sunday and
Monday in Beijing in sectors including oil and gas,
petrochemicals, uranium mining and telecommunications.
That comes as China pushes to create a modern-day Silk Road
under its "One Belt, One Road" initiative, planning to build
railways, highways, oil and gas facilities, power grids and
other links across Central, West and South Asian nations.
CEFC China Energy Company Ltd will acquire 51 percent of KMG
International (KMGI), a fully-owned unit of Kazakh state oil and
gas firm KazMunayGaz, according to a statement from
the little-known Chinese firm and two senior sources there. One
of the sources valued the deal at $500 million to $1 billion.
KMGI officials said they were unable to immediately respond
to requests for comment.
"Kazakhstan will be keen to secure external financing for
energy projects with oil prices threatening to drop further,"
said Ben Simpfendorfer, managing director at Hong Kong-based
consultancy Silk Road Associates.
Among KMGI's key assets are a 100,000 barrels per day
refinery and a 400,000 tonnes per year fertiliser plant in
Romania, along with nearly 1,000 petrol stations in Romania and
other countries such as Spain and France, according to the CEFC
source.
CEFC, which has been branching into oil and gas after
starting in the Chinese financial sector, plans to invest
"billions" of dollars to expand the retail network to more than
3,000 gas stations, the source said.
Part of the funding would come from China's $40 billion
'Silk Road' infrastructure fund, he added.
"Kazakhstan is rich in oil and gas and has been China's
friendly neighbour. The deal well fits the government's One
Belt, One Road plan," said the source, who declined to be named
due to company policy.
Private Chinese firms like CEFC and ENN Energy
have been stepping up their overseas business, while a crackdown
on corruption by Beijing and 7-year-low oil prices have been
stalling acquisitions by state giants like PetroChina
and Sinopec.
Also part of Monday's package of deals, China National
Chemical Engineering agreed on a procurement and
construction project worth $1.87 billion with Kazakhstan
Petrochemical Industries to build a natural gas-fuelled chemical
complex, the Chinese firm said.
Meanwhile, CGN Mining Co, a listed subsidiary of
state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corporation, said it had
entered into an agreement with Kazatomprom for a minority stake
to develop uranium deposits in the Central Asian country.
CGNPC Uranium Resources, another subsidiary, will also work
with Kazatomprom to supply fuel to customers in China,
Kazakhstan and potentially elsewhere.
Sinopec, whose listed flagship is Sinopec Corp,
also signed a memorandum of understanding with KazMunayGas on
co-operation in exploration and development as well as in
petrochemicals and renewable energy, Kazakhstan's sovereign
wealth fund said on Monday.
China's $40-billion "Silk Road" infrastructure fund has
agreed to contribute $2 billion to a new investment fund to
support "capacity cooperation" with Kazakhstan, the official
Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Adam Rose,; Additional reporting
by Kathy Chen; Editing by Joseph Radford)