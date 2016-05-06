BEIJING May 6 China and Kazakhstan signed $2
billion in deals during a trip to the Central Asian country by
the Communist Party boss of China's far western region of
Xinjiang, state media said on Friday, as China promotes its new
Silk Road initiative.
Restive Xinjiang, strategically located on the borders of
Central Asia, Pakistan, India and Afghanistan, is a key part of
what Beijing officially refers to as its "one belt, one road"
strategy to develop trade and transport links across Asia and
beyond.
Visiting Kazakh capital Astana and commercial hub Almaty
from May 1-4, Xinjiang's party chief and top official, Zhang
Chunxian, said Xinjiang and Kazakhstan would both benefit from
the new Silk Road, the official Xinjiang Daily said.
China was keen to get more Xinjiang companies to invest in
Kazakhstan and was pleased with the warm reception the ones
already in Kazakhstan had received, Zhang was quoted as saying.
He also visited the company which oversees the pumping of
Central Asian gas into Xinjiang via Kazakhstan, the paper added.
Zhang then oversaw the signing of five energy, agriculture
and industrial projects worth more than $2 billion, the report
said.
China wants to see prosperity and stability in Central Asia
as it tries to tackle unrest in Xinjiang, home to the Muslim
Uighur people who speak a Turkic language, many of whom chafe at
Chinese restrictions on their religion and culture.
Hundreds have died in unrest in recent years, blamed by
China on Islamist militants with links to Central Asia and
beyond.
Rights groups and exiles say China's repressive policies are
more to blame for the unrest than any cohesive militant threat.
China denies abusing anybody's rights in Xinjiang.
The newspaper said Zhang visited a mosque in Astana, where
he got a "deep understanding of how Kazakhstan manages religious
affairs".
This the second time in a month Zhang has been to one of
Xinjiang's neighbours to boost commercial ties.
In April, Xinjiang companies signed deals worth about $2
billion with Pakistan as Zhang visited, seeking to cement ties
with an important security partner.
China has long urged Pakistan to weed out what it says are
militants from Xinjiang, who are holed up in lawless ethnic
Pashtun lands on the Pakistan-Afghan border, home to a mix of
groups, including the Taliban and al Qaeda.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)