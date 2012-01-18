SHANGHAI Jan 18 Belgian financial group
KBC Group SA plans to sell the stake in its Chinese
fund venture to Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners
Group Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the
deal said on Wednesday.
Value Partners plans to buy KBC's 49 percent stake in
Shanghai-based KBC Goldstate Fund Management Co, whose business
has shrunk four-fifths over the past five years, the sources,
who declined to be identified because they are not allowed to
talk to the media, told Reuters.
The two parties have reached a basic agreement but the deal
has yet to be finalised, they said.
The size of the deal is still unclear, though some analysts
expect Value Partners may agree to pay at par value, meaning the
deal could be worth around 75 million yuan ($11.88 million).
KBC had been actively looking for buyers for its struggling
China fund business, as part of a strategy by the banking and
insurance group to scale back its global presence after being
hit by the 2007-2008 global financial crisis.
For Value Partners, the deal would give it direct access to
China's $350 billion mutual funds industry.
A Value Partners spokeswoman declined to comment. KBC
Goldstate cannot be reached immediately for comment.
($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada)