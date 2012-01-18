* KBC close to selling 49 pct stake in China JV to Value Partners

By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 Belgian financial group KBC Group SA plans to sell the stake in its struggling Chinese fund venture to Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners Group Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Value Partners plans to buy KBC's 49 percent stake in Shanghai-based KBC Goldstate Fund Management Co, whose business has shrunk four-fifths over the past five years, the sources, who declined to be identified because they are not allowed to talk to the media, told Reuters.

The two parties have reached a basic agreement but the deal has yet to be finalised, they said.

The size of the deal is still unclear, though some analysts expect Value Partners may agree to pay at par value, meaning the deal could be worth around 75 million yuan ($11.88 million).

KBC had been actively looking for buyers for its struggling China fund business, as part of a strategy by the banking and insurance group to scale back its global presence after being hit by the 2007-2008 global financial crisis.

For Value Partners, the deal would give it direct access to China's $350 billion mutual funds industry. It's also part of the company's ambition to expand presence in China and become a world-class asset manager in Asia.

A Value Partners spokeswoman declined to comment. KBC Goldstate cannot be reached immediately for comment.

Overseas money managers can operate in China only via joint ventures, in which foreign stakes are capped at 49 percent.

Value Partners currently manages about $7 billion in assets in absolute return funds, long-short hedge funds, quantitative funds and private equity funds.

The asset manager has established a private equity venture in China's southwestern Yunnan province and operates a stock research team in Shanghai.

Owning a fund venture would allow Value Partners to launch yuan-denominated mutual funds targeting China's increasingly wealthy individuals as well as institutions.

KBC, which received 7 billion euros ($8.92 billion) in government aid during the financial crisis, adopted a strategy in 2009 of significantly reducing its business outside its home markets in Belgium as well as Central and Eastern Europe.

KBC sold the controlling stake in its Taiwan asset management venture last April to Value Partners and has also been seeking exit from its China fund operation.

Founded in 2006, KBC Goldstate has seen its business shrink steadily, partly due to the company's product strategy.

The venture's assets under management has slumped below 1 billion yuan from nearly 5 billion yuan five years ago and is now the fourth-smallest Chinese fund house by assets. ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Additional reporting by David Lin)