SHANGHAI, July 11 A knife-wielding man stabbed a
woman to death and injured 12 people in China's southern city of
Shenzhen on Saturday, the official news agency Xinhua said, in
the latest of a series of attacks that have unnerved the
country.
Police said the injured were all in stable condition in
hospital.
The attack by a 32-year-old man appeared to have been
provoked by a marital dispute, Xinhua quoted the Southern
Metropolitan Daily newspaper as saying.
Public sensitivity to knife attacks in China has been
heightened by a series of incidents, including a mass stabbing
at a train station in March 2014 in the southwestern city of
Kunming that left 31 dead.
Authorities blamed that attack on separatist militants from
the restive western region of Xinjiang.
Violent crime is rare in China, compared with many other
countries, but there has been a series of knife and axe attacks
in recent years, many on school children.
