BEIJING South Korea has requested increased security at its embassy in Beijing after it was by hit an apparent air gun shot, a South Korean official said on Wednesday, as tensions run high after the killing of a South Korean coastguard by a Chinese fisherman.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said it was unclear what kind of weapon was used to fire the ballbearing-like shot that cracked one of the embassy's windows on Tuesday afternoon, but that no one was injured.

A ministry official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters in Seoul the incident happened between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and that an investigation was under way.

"The Korean embassy has sent a letter to authorities requesting them to protect the mission and identify the reason for the incident," the official said.

In a report from Beijing, South Korea's Yonhap news quoted sources as saying the metal ball was likely fired from an air gun, as no one testified to hearing a gunshot.

The embassy had no immediate comment.

South Korean President Lee Myung-bak called on Tuesday for "strong" measures to ensure the safety of coastguard officers cracking down on illegal Chinese fishermen amid public uproar over the stabbing death of an officer on Monday.

Chinese boats frequently caught fishing in South Korean waters -- sometimes leading to violent clashes with maritime police -- have fanned tensions between the countries.

It is unclear if the embassy incident was related to the stabbing.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador after the stabbing, and on Tuesday a few hundred protesters staged a demonstration outside the Chinese Embassy in central Seoul.

About 30 people attempted to enter the embassy but were stopped by police, and a man was arrested after crashing a car into a police bus at the embassy.

Yonhap has reported that some 2,600 Chinese fishing boats have been caught illegally fishing in the South Korean exclusive economic zone since 2006 and nearly 800 Chinese fishermen have been arrested.

