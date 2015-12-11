SHANGHAI/SEOUL Dec 11 The Korea Exchange (KRX),
the South Korean bourse, said on Friday that it has agreed with
the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) to study a plan to link the
two marketplaces for trading stocks and bonds.
"The Korea and Shanghai stock exchanges agreed to research
to link stock and bond trading as a longer term project," KRX
said in a statement.
China has already launched a cross-border stock trading link
between Shanghai and Hong Kong, and is studying the possibility
of a trading link between London and Shanghai.
