SHANGHAI/SEOUL Dec 11 The Korea Exchange (KRX), the South Korean bourse, said on Friday that it has agreed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) to study a plan to link the two marketplaces for trading stocks and bonds.

"The Korea and Shanghai stock exchanges agreed to research to link stock and bond trading as a longer term project," KRX said in a statement.

China has already launched a cross-border stock trading link between Shanghai and Hong Kong, and is studying the possibility of a trading link between London and Shanghai. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Sam Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)