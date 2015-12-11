* Shanghai and S.Korea trading link "a longer term project"
* SSE says Connect with Hong Kong and London now a priority
* Taiwan, Singapore exchanges to launch trading link next
year
SHANGHAI/SEOUL, Dec 11 The Korea Exchange (KRX),
the South Korean bourse, said on Friday that it has agreed with
the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) to study a proposed link
between the two marketplaces for trading stocks and bonds.
The announcement is the latest in a series of proposed
exchange link-ups inspired by last year's launch of the Hong
Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect trading link, which aims to provide
investors with greater access to regional markets.
"The Korea and Shanghai stock exchanges agreed to research
to link stock and bond trading as a longer term project," KRX
said in a statement to Reuters, declining to give further
details.
The comments were made during a visit by a Korean delegation
to China to discuss capital market development.
A mutual trading agreement between SSE and the KRX would
represent another key step in the opening up of China's capital
markets, which until the launch of Stock Connect were open to a
small number of hand-picked foreign investors.
The announcement also reflects a recent push by many bourses
to forge new ties in a bid to bolster their markets by bringing
in new investors, and launching new products.
In addition to the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, the SSE
and London Stock Exchange said in September they were studying
the feasibility of a link-up, while the Taiwan Stock Exchange is
due to launch a trading link with the Singapore Exchange next
year.
SSE said in a statement on Friday that the exchange's
priority was to improve the mechanism of the Shanghai-Hong Kong
Connect and to conduct a feasibility study of the
Shanghai-London Connect.
After making progress in these two areas, SSE said it "will
actively study ways of cooperation with exchanges including
KRX."
