BEIJING, April 11 China repeated a call for calm and restraint on Wednesday as North Korea loaded fuel into a rocket ahead of a planned launch that has been condemned by its neighbours and the West as a long-range ballistic missile test.

All sides should make joint efforts to maintain peace on the Korean peninsula and in northeast Asia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said at a daily news briefing. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Sabrina Mao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)