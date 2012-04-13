BEIJING, April 13 China was not given advance
notice about the exact timing of North Korea's rocket launch, a
foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday, after Pyongyang
admitted its much-hyped long-range rocket failed to deliver a
satellite into orbit.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Liu Weimin, made the
comments at a regular briefing.
Pyongyang had defied international pressure from the United
States, China and others to push ahead with the launch that it
said aimed to put a weather satellite into orbit.
Critics believed it was designed to enhance North Korea's
capacity to design a ballistic missile that could deliver a
nuclear warhead capable of hitting the continental United
States.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by
Ken Wills)