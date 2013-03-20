* New Chinese leader says wants to promote reconciliation
* U.S. hopes Russia and China will discuss sanctions
* Security Council strengthened sanctions after nuclear test
(Adds remarks by U.S. official in Russia)
By Sui-Lee Wee and Gabriela Baczynska
BEIJING/MOSCOW, March 20 China is willing to
promote dialogue between North and South Korea as stability on
the Korean peninsula is also in China's interests, President Xi
Jinping told his South Korean counterpart on Wednesday, China's
Foreign Ministry said.
A U.S. official said Washington hopes that Xi, who is to
visit Moscow this week on his first trip abroad as president,
will discuss implementation of sanctions on North Korea with
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Beijing is Pyongyang's sole diplomatic and economic ally,
but relations have been strained by North Korea's bellicose
actions, including carrying out a third nuclear test last month.
"Peace and stability on the Korean peninsula is in the vital
interests of the people of the peninsula and also of the Chinese
people," Xi told President Park Geun-hye in a telephone call,
the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"China is committed to maintaining peace and stability on
the peninsula and realising the peninsula's denuclearisation,
and upholds resolving the issue through dialogue and
consultation," Xi added.
"China is willing to provide necessary help to promote
reconciliation and cooperation."
Beijing supported a new round of sanctions that were
unanimously approved by the U.N. Security Council this month and
has said it wanted them implemented.
But questions remain over how closely it imposes restraints
on its neighbour, viewed as both an embarrassment and a
strategic bulwark against U.S. influence in the region.
INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE
Speaking in Moscow on Wednesday, a U.S. State Department
official said Washington expected talks conducted during Xi's
visit to Russia would touch on North Korea.
"Our hope would be that they would talk about how to best
implement the decisions made at the level of the Security
Council in order to try to change North Korea's thinking and its
direction to a more useful, productive, peaceful path."
The official said there should be "a greater degree of
solidarity diplomatically among the countries most directly
engaged with North Korea."
"Rather than allowing the North Koreans, as happened too
often in the past, to be able to kind of split us by appealing
to the nuances and differences in our set of interests on North
Korea," the official added.
While experts say North Korea is years away from being able
to hit the continental United States with a nuclear weapon, its
fiery rhetoric and aggressive testing have increased tensions
with the United States and its allies South Korea and Japan.
China and Russia, permanent U.N. Security Council members
with veto power, have backed U.N. sanctions including measures
approved on March 7 to impose financial restrictions and crack
down on Pyongyang's attempts to ship and receive banned cargo.
But Moscow has also often balanced criticism of Soviet-era
client state North Korea's nuclear tests and missile launches
with calls on other powers to refrain from belligerent actions
against Pyongyang saying they are counterproductive.
Both China and Russia criticised U.S. plans to strengthen an
anti-missile shield by deploying more interceptors in Alaska
after North Korea threatened a preemptive nuclear strike against
the United States.
